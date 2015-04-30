Nielsen, Roku Strike OTT Audience Measurement Deal

Nielsen and Roku announced a strategic deal Thursday that enables Nielsen to measure video advertising delivered in over-the-top video piped to Roku streaming players and Roku-powered smart TVs.

The agreement, timed with this week’s NewFronts, marks an important step in addressing Nielsen’s need to expand audience measurement to the digital domain and to OTT devices that support ad-based TV shows and other video content. As a first step, Nielsen and Roku will enable OTT measurement through Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings. Publishers who sign on will have the ability to measure their audience according to Nielsen demographics and Digital Ad Ratings to measure, guarantee and report campaign audience delivery through the Roku platform.

Nielsen and Roku did not announce all of the programmers that intend to take part in the program, but CBS All Access and CBSN are among those that are getting behind it.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.