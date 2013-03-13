Nielsen Reports Increased Video Streaming on Game Consoles
For the third year in a row, Nielsen is
reporting notable increases in the amount of time spent streaming video via
game consoles, with console users now spending 22% of their time streaming
movies and TV programs, up from 19% in 2011 and 13% in 2010.
The
study, which is available here,
also found that Sony's PlayStation 3 users were the heaviest streamers,
spending 25% of their time streaming, up from 15% in 2011.
In
contrast, Nielsen found that the amount of time playing games offline declined
slightly for Xbox 360 users from 34% in 2011 to 33% in 2012 but showed more
significant drops for PS3 (falling from 38% in 2011 to 28% in 2012) and Wii
(declining from 55% to 40% in 2012).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.