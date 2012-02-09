Nielsen: Overall Video and TV Viewing Grows

A new report from Nielsen shows that overall

live and time-shifted TV viewing increased between the third quarter of 2010

and the third quarter of 2011 by about 2 hours and 36 minutes each month to 157

hours and 36 minutes a month in the third quarter of 2011.

While

the data also shows increases in live TV viewing for people aged two and older,

viewing among teens and young adults fell.

Monthly

viewing of linear TV by kids aged 2 to 11 grew from 116 hours and 17 minutes in

Q3 2010 to 116 hours and 46 minutes in the Q3 2011, teens aged 12 to 17 viewing

fell from 113 hours and 52 minutes in Q3 2010 to 109 hours and 15 in Q3 2011.

Over

the same period, live TV viewing by 18 to 25 year olds also declined from 116

hours and 49 minutes in Q3 2010 to 113 hours and 46 minutes in Q3 2011 and

young adults 25 to 34 slumped from 130 hours and 27 minutes to 125 hours and 55

minutes.

Time-shifted TV viewing increased among kids aged 2 to 11, teens 12 to 17 and

young adults aged 18 to 24 and 25 to 34, but was not enough to maintain viewing

levels for the teen and young adult demos.

Overall

viewing from linear and time-shifted viewing grew for kids from 123 hours and

46 minutes in Q3 2010 to 125 hours and 57 minutes in Q3 2011, but declined from

120 hours and 57 minutes to 116 hours and 45 minutes for teens aged 12 to 17 in

the same time period.

Total

linear and time-shifted viewing also declined from 123 hours and 44 minutes in

Q3 of 2010 for those aged 18 to 24 to 121 hours and 40 minutes in Q3 of 2011.

For those aged 25 to 34 it dropped from 143 hours and 14 minutes to 139 hours

and 28 minutes.

Older

demos, meanwhile, increase their viewing, which pushed overall figures higher

for those aged two and older.

Declining

viewing by younger demos is likely to spark, once again, debates over young

people turning way from TV and that fact was highlighted in a major New York Times article about the newest

Nielsen report.

But

in general, TV viewing has increased across most individual demos -- young and

old -- during the last decade. Very notably, the 2011 viewing figures were

still higher for kids, teens and young adults aged 18 to 24 than they had been

in 2008, which is the most recent comparable data from the Nielsen cross media

reports.

A

B&C review of earlier data showed

that total linear and time-shifted kids viewing has increased by 11 hours and

58 minutes since the third quarter of 2008. Similarly total TV viewing by teens

aged 12 to 17 increased by 51 minutes and those 18 to 24 increased by eight

hours and 28 minutes.

Monthly

linear TV and time-shifted viewing did however decline by three hours and 36

minutes for those aged 25 to 34.

Some

of that decline may be explained by the fact that the third quarter of 2008 saw

a hotly contested presidential race and the 2008 Olympics while the summer of

2011 lacked major events to drive spikes in usage.

Even

so, most other demos also increased their live TV viewing during this period,

with only the teen 12 to 17 demo and young adult 25 to 34 demo showing declines in

live TV viewing between Q3 2008 and Q3 2011.

In

the combined live and time-shifted viewing figures, only the 25 to 34 demo

declined between 2008 and the third quarter of 2011.

Linear

TV viewing for people aged two and older also increased 4 hours and 16 minutes

during that three year period. Total linear and time-shifted viewing increased

by eight hours and 35 minutes.

It

is worth stressing that the increases in TV viewing between 2008 to 2011 period

came as online video usage skyrocketed and ownership of smart phones and

tablets increased significantly.

Nielsen

data notes that between Q3 2008 and Q3 2011 the number of users watching video

on the internet increased by 21.7% and the time spent watching online video

grew by 79.5%. Likewise the number of users watching video on a mobile phone

grew by 205.7% and the time spent on mobile video grew by 19.8%.

Overall

the Nielsen data shows a 22.8% increase in the number of broadcast homes with a

broadband connection between 2008 and 2011 to 5.1 million homes, or about 4.5%

of all homes.

But

this growth seems to be driven largely by growing penetration of broadband

service and the total number of multichannel homes as not declined, with about

90% of all homes paying for content.

Currently

about 5.1% of all homes get their TV exclusively over the air but do not have a

broadband connection.