Nielsen: Netflix Users Watch Less Regular TV

Netflix subscribers watch 11% fewer minutes of television

per day than nonsubscribers -- and their Internet video usage is a

commensurately bigger chunk of their media diet, according to Nielsen.

In the second quarter of 2012, Netflix users watched an average

of 246 minutes of TV per day, plus 41 minutes on video game consoles, 22

minutes on Blu-ray Disc players and 12 minutes on other streaming platforms.

That's compared with 276 minutes of TV for non-Netflix

users, 26 minutes on game consoles, 14 minutes on Blu-ray players and four

minutes on other platforms, according to Nielsen's Cross-Platform Report for Q2

2012.

Over all, TV viewing in the second quarter of this year

declined about five minutes per day, or 1.9%, from the same period in 2011, to

four hours and 18 minutes (258 minutes) across all television households. DVR

playback increased from 20 minutes daily in the second quarter of 2011 to 22

minutes; video game usage was flat at 12 minutes per day on average.

Meanwhile, usage of mobile devices while watching TV is on

the rise, according to Nielsen.

