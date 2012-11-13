Nielsen: Netflix Users Watch Less Regular TV
Netflix subscribers watch 11% fewer minutes of television
per day than nonsubscribers -- and their Internet video usage is a
commensurately bigger chunk of their media diet, according to Nielsen.
In the second quarter of 2012, Netflix users watched an average
of 246 minutes of TV per day, plus 41 minutes on video game consoles, 22
minutes on Blu-ray Disc players and 12 minutes on other streaming platforms.
That's compared with 276 minutes of TV for non-Netflix
users, 26 minutes on game consoles, 14 minutes on Blu-ray players and four
minutes on other platforms, according to Nielsen's Cross-Platform Report for Q2
2012.
Over all, TV viewing in the second quarter of this year
declined about five minutes per day, or 1.9%, from the same period in 2011, to
four hours and 18 minutes (258 minutes) across all television households. DVR
playback increased from 20 minutes daily in the second quarter of 2011 to 22
minutes; video game usage was flat at 12 minutes per day on average.
Meanwhile, usage of mobile devices while watching TV is on
the rise, according to Nielsen.
