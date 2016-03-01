Nielsen Names Clarken President of Product Leadership

Nielsen named long-time executive Megan Clarken president of Product Leadership, leading the ratings measurement giant’s global Marketing Effectiveness practice and Watch products. The promotion was effective as of February 2016 and Clarken will report to chief operating officer Steve Hasker.

Clarken was formerly executive VP of Global Product Leadership and will continue to drive Nielsen’s Total Audience initiative, the company’s long-awaited cross platform measurement initiative. She will also add responsibility for Nielsen’s global resonance and reaction products and increase her oversight and influence over Nielsen’s international Watch business. Additional responsibilities include management of Nielsen’s enterprise marketing platform, the Nielsen Innovation Lab and Nielsen Social.

“Megan is a world-class leader who has a deep understanding of the media business and is exceptional at executing key product launches and initiatives,” Hasker said in a statement. “I’m confident she will excel in her new role while continuing to lead the charge to make Total Audience measurement a reality.”

