Nielsen: Mobile Video Viewership Increases by 40% in U.S.

According

to a report from the Nielsen Company, the amount of U.S. mobile

subscribers who watched video on their mobile devices rose 40% last

year.

to 25 million people spent an average of four hours and 20 minutes

watching mobile videos each month, in the third and fourth quarters of

2010. That represents an increase of 33% and 20%, respectively, from

2009.

At the end of 2009, only 23% of mobile subscribers had a smartphone; by the end of 2010 that number rose to 31%.