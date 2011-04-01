Nielsen: Mobile Video Viewership Increases by 40% in U.S.
According
to a report from the Nielsen Company, the amount of U.S. mobile
subscribers who watched video on their mobile devices rose 40% last
year.
Close
to 25 million people spent an average of four hours and 20 minutes
watching mobile videos each month, in the third and fourth quarters of
2010. That represents an increase of 33% and 20%, respectively, from
2009.
At the end of 2009, only 23% of mobile subscribers had a smartphone; by the end of 2010 that number rose to 31%.
