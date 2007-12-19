Nielsen, INVIDI Technologies Eye Measurement of Targeted Ads

Nielsen is teaming up with ad-supplying/tracking-software company INVIDI Technologies to come up with a way to measure targeted ads over digital media.

The two companies struck a multiyear deal to share data and brainstorm ways to track "addressable" ads, which digital-TV providers can deliver to specific groups or even individuals based on demographics, buying preferences, or other factors.

INVIDI already has a software engine, Advatar, to track the ads, but Nielsen has the demo information that will help to refine the system, the company said.

“Nielsen is anxious to create metrics for measuring targeted advertising, and this agreement with INVIDI is an important step forward,” Nielsen senior vice president Scott Brown said in a statement. “Working with the industry, we expect to discover more effective ways to measure and confirm advertising success."