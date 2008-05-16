Nielsen-IAG Research Deal Done

Nielsen said Friday that it closed on its purchase of "consumer-engagement" researcher IAG Research.

It will be rebranded Nielsen IAG and continue to be run by co-CEOs and founders Alan Gould and Ken Orkin, who will report to Nielsen executive vice president Susan Whiting.

The purchase is part of Nielsen's larger strategy of combining ratings with demographic and psychographic information to help advertisers better gauge how those eyeballs translate into sales.

Nielsen announced last month that it was ponying up $225 million for the company.