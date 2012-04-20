Nielsen: Hispanics Embrace Mobile, Social Media

The country's fastest growing ethnic group is also one of the heaviest users of online and mobile video, with Hispanic video viewers 68 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white viewers to watch video on the Internet, and 20 percent more likely to watch video on a mobile phone, according to a new report from Nielsen.

Overall Hispanics spent six hours and 29 minutes per month watching video on the Internet, versus three hours and 52 minutes for non-Hispanic whites and Hispanics spent four hours and 20 minutes watching video on mobile phones versus three hours and 37 minutes by non-Hispanic whites in the third quarter of 2011, according to Nielsen's "State of the Hispanic Consumer: The Hispanic Market Imperative."

Hispanics are less likely to have an Internet connection than some, with a 62% penetration rate versus 76% for the overall population but that is rapidly changing. Hispanics increased home broadband use by 14% over the past year, compared to 6% for general market.

In the mobile space, Hispanics are 28% more likely to own a smartphone than non-Hispanic whites. They also a more likely to use text messaging SMS services, mobile Internet, access emails on mobile devices, download pictures, view mobile video and download music than non-Hispanic whites.

Hispanics are also very active on social media, where they are the fastest growing ethnic group on Facebook and WordPress. Overall, Hispanics increased their visits to social media networks and blogs by 14% from February 2011 to February of 2012.