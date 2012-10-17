Nielsen: HD Sets in Over Three Quarters of U.S. Homes
New Nielsen data shows that more than three-quarters of all
U.S. homes have HD TVs, up 14% from last year, and that nearly 40% of homes
have multiple HD sets. Yet the same data shows that most viewing is still
taking place in standard definition.
In May 2012, 61% of all primetime viewing was done on an HD
set, but much of that viewing was of standard definition feeds, according to
Nielsen. During that month about 29% of English-language broadcast primetime
viewing and 25% of cable prime viewing was in "true HD," the study found.
For "true HD" viewing to occur, the HD set must be connected
to an HD signal and the set needs to be tuned to a HD channels.
As expected sports and entertainment genres are more likely
to be viewed in HD than news and kids programming.
The Nielsen study was based on usage of 17 networks -- five
English-language broadcast networks and 12 ad supported cable networks -- in
May 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.