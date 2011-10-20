Nielsen: Half of Americans Watch Online Video

Internet video streaming is officially mainstream -- with 48% of U.S. consumers now watching some video online -- but TV remains the great American pastime, according to Nielsen's quarterly report on media consumption.

Monthly time spent watching traditional TV in the second quarter of 2011 climbed 1.9%, to 146 hours and 20 minutes, a year-over-year increase of 2 hours and 43 minutes of monthly viewing, according to the Nielsen Cross-Platform Report for Q2 2011.

By contrast, time spent watching video on the Internet was 4 hours and 26 minutes per month on average, up 15% from a year ago -- just 3% of the time parked in front of the TV.

And Americans spend more than four times watching time-shifted TV -- on DVRs and video-on-demand -- than watching online video, according to the Nielsen study.

