Nielsen to Expand Time-Shift Data Windows

TV-measurement leader Nielsen is making changes to the availability of its time-shifted audience data, releasing Live + 7 information to clients in nearly half the time and on a rolling basis, while expanding the window for on demand and digital video recorder data out as much as 35 days, beginning on Aug. 29.

“The world is changing, viewing is happening differently and we’re making investments to give our clients data faster,” Nielsen executive VP, client solutions and audience insights, Sara Erichson told Multichannel News.

While the data is coming from the same sources Nielsen has always used, the measurement company is accelerating its availability, she said. Essentially, Nielsen will be able to re-release ratings every day during the seven-day period to allow clients to get the accumulated viewing number with the past day added in. In the past, clients would receive Live+7 data about 15 days after the period. That will be shortened to nine days, which also can allow networks to publicize Live+7 viewing numbers sooner than they can now. In addition, clients will receive data on a rolling basis.

