Nielsen Endorses Ad-ID Codes
New York -- Nielsen will integrate the ad industry's Ad-ID
codes into its digital watermarking system, says Bob Liodice, president and CEO
of ANA.
At ANA's TV & Everything Video Forum Thursday morning,
Liodice told conference attendees that the Nielsen endorsement would lead to
brand-specific ratings in the near future.
Liodice said he expects the technology for coding will be
available later this year, with the practice presumably following thereafter.
He said he would leave it up to buyers and sellers to determine how to use
these ratings, but looks at this step as an opportunity to make marketing more
accountable saying, "We have not had a good measurement system in the entire
media marketplace."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.