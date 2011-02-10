Nielsen Endorses Ad-ID Codes

New York -- Nielsen will integrate the ad industry's Ad-ID

codes into its digital watermarking system, says Bob Liodice, president and CEO

of ANA.

At ANA's TV & Everything Video Forum Thursday morning,

Liodice told conference attendees that the Nielsen endorsement would lead to

brand-specific ratings in the near future.

Liodice said he expects the technology for coding will be

available later this year, with the practice presumably following thereafter.

He said he would leave it up to buyers and sellers to determine how to use

these ratings, but looks at this step as an opportunity to make marketing more

accountable saying, "We have not had a good measurement system in the entire

media marketplace."