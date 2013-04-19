Nielsen: Affluent Homes Embrace Subscription Streaming Services
New research from Nielsen finds that affluent homes and
homes with tablets are much more likely to have a streaming subscription
service like Netflix, Hulu Plus or Amazon Prime.
Homes with incomes of over $100,000 made up 37% of all U.S.
homes with a streaming subscription service and were 85% more likely to
subscribe than the general population.
Moderately well-off homes with incomes between $50,000 and
$100,000 made up 43% of the total streaming subscribers and were 15% more
likely to subscribe.
Less affluent homes with incomes under $50,000 made up 20%
of the subscribers to those services and were 53% less likely to have the
service.
The data is available here at
Nielsen.
The report also noted that homes with a professional made up
42% of the streaming subs and were 50% more likely than the general population
to pay for the SVOD services.
Homes with tablets also significantly over index and are
66%more likely to have the services.
In terms of overall online video viewing, the
report notes that YouTube had some 132.8 million unique viewers each month,
followed by Hulu, with 14.3 million and Netflix at 10.8 million.
