Nielsen: Affluent Homes Embrace Subscription Streaming Services

New research from Nielsen finds that affluent homes and

homes with tablets are much more likely to have a streaming subscription

service like Netflix, Hulu Plus or Amazon Prime.

Homes with incomes of over $100,000 made up 37% of all U.S.

homes with a streaming subscription service and were 85% more likely to

subscribe than the general population.

Moderately well-off homes with incomes between $50,000 and

$100,000 made up 43% of the total streaming subscribers and were 15% more

likely to subscribe.

Less affluent homes with incomes under $50,000 made up 20%

of the subscribers to those services and were 53% less likely to have the

service.

The data is available here at

Nielsen.

The report also noted that homes with a professional made up

42% of the streaming subs and were 50% more likely than the general population

to pay for the SVOD services.

Homes with tablets also significantly over index and are

66%more likely to have the services.

In terms of overall online video viewing, the

report notes that YouTube had some 132.8 million unique viewers each month,

followed by Hulu, with 14.3 million and Netflix at 10.8 million.