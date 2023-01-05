Nicole Kidman Boards Paramount Plus Series 'Lioness'

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Nicole Kidman will star in the Paramount Plus series Lioness. Taylor Sheridan is behind the show, about a CIA program designed to bring down a terrorist organization. Kidman will also executive produce with her production company, Blossom Films.

Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira are in the cast as well.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. “She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on,” said Paramount Plus.

Kidman’s work includes films To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut and The Hours, among many others. Her TV work includes Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Sheridan’s shows include Yellowstone, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown. ■