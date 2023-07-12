Nickolas James Named VP, Social Media, At Sinclair

Sinclair named Nicklolas James VP, social media, a new position at the company.

James had been director of social for HBM Max.

He will report to Kevin Cotlove, chief digital officer at Sinclair, and will be responsible for Sinclair’s growth and engagement strategy for social media and digital content initiatives.

“Nick brings a wealth of experience creating audience passion around talent, brands and content,” said Cotlove. “We’re excited to have him help shape the future of our digital storytelling and engagement strategy.”

At HBO Max, James created campaigns for series including And Just Like That and Gossip Girl. He also managed the editorial channels MaxPop and Max Made.

James began his career as a development executive at E! and later joined Conde Nast Entertainment.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at Sinclair to redefine how we create an authentic connection with our audience in social media and evolve our storytelling to produce an array of digital content that celebrates the communities we serve.”