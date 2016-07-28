Nickelodeon 'TMNT' App Has Educational Slant

Nickelodeon July 28 launched an app for its preschool-aged Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Half-Shell Heroes property, featuring educational games centered around problem solving and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

The TMNT Half-Shell Heroes app is available for iOS, Google Play and Amazon devices, and allows users to play with the series’ heroes — Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo — in games above and below the streets of New York.

Nickelodeon has a slew of TMNT apps already available, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rooftop Run, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Match, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Legends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Portal Power and Brother’s Unite.