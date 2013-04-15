Nickelodeon Programming Exec Marjorie Cohn To Depart

Nickelodeon's top programming executive Marjorie Cohn, a

26-year veteran of the network, is leaving, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Cohn most recently served as president of content

development at Nickelodeon, adding animation and digital to a portfolio that

already included live-action programming after Brown Johnson exited the network

last year. In her tenure, she had overseen hits like Rugrats, iCarly and SpongeBob

SquarePants.

Since Russell Hicks took on the new role of head of content

development and production last August,

Nickelodeon has been shifting its creative headquarters to Los Angeles (Cohn

was based in New York). With her departure, all content executives will now

report to Hicks.

As part of the restructuring, Alison Dexter, executive VP of

Nickelodeon Productions, will also be leaving, with production groups now

reporting directly to live action and animation executives.

Deadline first

reported the story.