Nickelodeon Programming Exec Marjorie Cohn To Depart
Nickelodeon's top programming executive Marjorie Cohn, a
26-year veteran of the network, is leaving, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Cohn most recently served as president of content
development at Nickelodeon, adding animation and digital to a portfolio that
already included live-action programming after Brown Johnson exited the network
last year. In her tenure, she had overseen hits like Rugrats, iCarly and SpongeBob
SquarePants.
Since Russell Hicks took on the new role of head of content
development and production last August,
Nickelodeon has been shifting its creative headquarters to Los Angeles (Cohn
was based in New York). With her departure, all content executives will now
report to Hicks.
As part of the restructuring, Alison Dexter, executive VP of
Nickelodeon Productions, will also be leaving, with production groups now
reporting directly to live action and animation executives.
Deadline first
reported the story.
