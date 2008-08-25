Nickelodeon Pacts For On-Demand DVDs

Nickelodeon licensed Amazon.com to sell DVD versions of some of its animated TV series effective Monday in the first-ever on-demand duplication deal by Viacom-owned basic cable network. Some titles are available via DVD for the first time.

“This agreement makes Amazon.com home to the largest selection of Nickelodeon DVDs anywhere, including some of our classic titles like Hey, Arnold! to recent hits such as Drake & Josh,” Nancy Rachman, Vice President, Nickelodeon Home Entertainment, said a in statement. “These are some of the most-requested shows from both current and long-time Nick fans, and we’re very excited about making these titles available on Amazon.com.”

Amazon.com’s CreateSpace unit will duplicate DVDs to fill orders as they come in. The on-demand manufacturing is an example of the long tail theory in action whereby digital media makes second-tier product readily available. A Nickelodeon spokesperson said more TV programs could be made available for on-demand DVD, if the Monday’s titles sell briskly.

Other titles available via DVD are Danny Phantom (seasons one and two), Unfabulous (seasons one and two), Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (seasons one and two) and Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius (best of seasons one through four). All titles are multi-disc sets.

Another title in Monday’s announcement, South of Nowhere (seasons one and two) will be available for pre-recorded DVD for the first time. For Hey, Arnold! that is making its DVD premiere, Monday’s deal cover seasons one and two. For Drake & Josh, it’s best of seasons one through four.