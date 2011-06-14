Nickelodeon Introduces 'Victorious' Product Line to Walmart

Nickelodeon will

introduce the first products from its live-action comedy series Victorious exclusively into Walmarts in

the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday.

The product line,

which includes over 250 Victorious-themed

apparel, accessories, toys and school supplies, will be displayed in special

back-to-school windows from July until September 2011.

"We're introducing a line of Victorious products that

match the fun, energy and humor that fans have come to expect from the show,"

said Ron Johnson, SVP, retail development, Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group.

"By working with Walmart on this exclusive launch, we're ensuring this dynamic

Victorious-themed product line that includes apparel, school supplies and toys

will be available to millions of kids, tweens and teens across the country."

In addition to

supplying the exclusive product line, Walmart will host a special "Soundcheck"

concert, starring Victoria Justice and the Victorious

cast on their in-store SmartNetwork TV on Aug. 6 and on walmart.com.