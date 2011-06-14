Nickelodeon Introduces 'Victorious' Product Line to Walmart
Nickelodeon will
introduce the first products from its live-action comedy series Victorious exclusively into Walmarts in
the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday.
The product line,
which includes over 250 Victorious-themed
apparel, accessories, toys and school supplies, will be displayed in special
back-to-school windows from July until September 2011.
"We're introducing a line of Victorious products that
match the fun, energy and humor that fans have come to expect from the show,"
said Ron Johnson, SVP, retail development, Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group.
"By working with Walmart on this exclusive launch, we're ensuring this dynamic
Victorious-themed product line that includes apparel, school supplies and toys
will be available to millions of kids, tweens and teens across the country."
In addition to
supplying the exclusive product line, Walmart will host a special "Soundcheck"
concert, starring Victoria Justice and the Victorious
cast on their in-store SmartNetwork TV on Aug. 6 and on walmart.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.