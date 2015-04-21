Nick Jr., CNBC Make Time on Apple Watch

Nick Jr. and CNBC both announced the launch of Apple Watch apps on April 20, joining a growing list of programmers who are available on the device.

CNN, ESPN, MLB.com and others have previously announced apps for Apple Watch.

Some consumers are expected to start receiving the devices on April 24, while other shipments may be delayed until May or June.

The Nick Jr. Apple Watch App will provide greater parental controls for the Nick Jr. preschool app on the iPhone and allow parents to manage screen time via a timer, supervise their child’s activities on the phone and regulate the volume settings, Nickelodeon reports.

The CNBC App for Apple Watch will provide users with the ability to check Personalized Watchlists of stocks, bonds and currencies and access breaking news alerts, news headlines and other information.