Nick Jr. App Reaches Roku, Apple TV

Nickelodeon said it has lit up Nick Jr. apps on Roku devices and the Apple TV, expanding beyond its initial reach on iOS smartphones and tablets.

The Nick Jr. app features full-length episodes to authenticated pay-TV subs, as well as short-form videos that are free to all consumers.

Series and shows offered via the Nick Jr. app include PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Shimmer and Shine and Mutt & Stuff.

