NHK Deploys StreamboxME Pro

Streambox has announced that it has inked a major deal with Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) for its mobile streaming technology for newsgathering.

As part of the deal, the Japanese public broadcaster has acquired 500 licenses for the StreamboxME Pro app so that its reporters, in Japan and throughout the world, can capture and transmit live video from breaking news stories using their iPhones and Android devices.

NHK has also deployed Streambox Enterprise Server to handle a large volume of simultaneous live video streams and uploads from hundreds of reporters and contributors at a time.

StreamboxME Pro achieves sub 2-second latency at 30 frames per second, 16:9 aspect ratio and 720x400 resolution.

It can also bond 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi or Inmarsat BGAN bandwidth to give users increased capacity and reliability for higher quality video.