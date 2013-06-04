NFL, Verizon Renew Mobile Deal

The National Football League and Verizon Wireless have

renewed their agreement that will keep the carrier as the league's official

wireless provider, with expanded mobile rights that will allow Verizon to

stream every game to mobile, including all playoffs and the Super Bowl.





The new deal begins in 2014 and will be expanded to include

access to Sunday afternoon games, as well as all playoff games and the Super

Bowl, on Fox and CBS within customers' home markets.





Previously, Verizon customers only had access to the three

weekly nationally televised games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights. The

league's new rights agreements with its holders begin in 2014, and will include

for the first time the ability for games to be moved from Fox to CBS and vice

versa. For 2013, the league says Verizon will launch an updated version of its NFL Mobileapp.





The deal makes Verizon one of the NFL's biggest

business partners outside of its media-rights holders. Terms of the deal were

not disclosed, but Sports

Business Journal is reporting it is $1 billion over four years, with

Verizon paying out $210 million for the first year, a substantial increase over

the $50 million the carrier currently pays out yearly.