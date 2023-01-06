NFL To Acknowledge Damar Hamlin During Games This Weekend

With millions of fans following the dramatic recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, the National Football League is taking steps to acknowledge Hamlin during this weekend’s games.

The league had devised a number of activities for its teams, designed to help show support for Hamlin, including special shirts, uniform patches and on-field logos.

For example, the NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem. In addition to Hamlin, the announcement salutes the first responders and medical personnel that aided the player.

"Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care," the announcement reads. "The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

The Bills will play the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

On NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the opening segment will show scenes from around the NFL on Sunday, including players on-site at Lambeau field wearing the #3 shirts pregame, NBC sports said.

Sportscaster Mike Tirico will voice over these scenes.

The network will then join the public address announcer for the moment of support in stadium.

ESPN said it will cover the events editorially.

The NFL said teams are also permitted to outline the number 3 in each 30-yard line number on the field in blue or red to reflect the Bills' colors and Hamlin's jersey number.

During warm-ups before their games this weekend, all players have the option to wear black Nike T-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3."

During warm-ups in Buffalo, Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team's royal blue. New Era hats embroidered with a "3" on them will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups.

Buffalo Bills players will also be wearing a No. 3 patch on their jerseys for this weekend's game.