NFL Renews International Delivery Contract With RR Media

In the run-up to IBC, RR Media has renewed its contract with the NFL for delivery of live games and other programming into Asia and Europe.

For the first time, the expanded three year deal also gives RR Media the opportunity to delivery games and programming into South America.

RR Media will be delivering the NFL pre-season, regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, and a variety of magazine-style and highlights programming.

RR Media will also manage NFL content and other media assets for later use in video highlights packages.

Between eight and twelve games per week will be delivered by RR Media during the regular season, with capability to distribute up to nine games simultaneously.

In a statement, Jeff Lombardi, senior director of international operations of NFL, said that “with RR Media, we are able to bring our game to NFL fans across Europe, Asia and beyond. We can charter new territories with RR Media as our trusted service provider. This will drive the growth potential of the NFL further in other areas of the world outside of the US.”

During IBC2015, RR Media will be showing many of the technologies used for the delivery of the NFL games.