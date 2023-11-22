NFL Ratings Cool Off but Still Command Top Slots: The Week in Sports Ratings

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles by Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023

NFL live game telecasts continued to dominate the sports ratings field last week while NBA games secured the top spots among non-football telecasts.

CBS’s November 19 early afternoon NFL telecasts – mostly featuring the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills game – was the most watched live sports event last week with 20.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. The telecast marked the first time this season that the most-watched NFL game failed to top the 21 million-viewer mark, according to SportsMedia Watch.

NBC’s Minnesota Vikings-Denver Broncos Sunday Night Football telecast drew 18.4 million viewers to finish second for the week, followed by Fox’s early window of NFL games, which averaged 18 million viewers.

The most watched college football game of the week failed to break the 6 million viewer mark for only the second time this season as CBS’s November 18 Georgia-Tennessee game drew 5.72 million viewers.

The upcoming Thanksgiving weekend schedule of games should generate substantially higher ratings for both pro and college football games. Already, the November 20 Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Monday Night Football telecast drew more than 29 million viewers across the family of ESPN networks, the most watched game for the MNF franchise since moving to ESPN in 2006, according to SportsBusiness Journal.

Three NBA telecasts finished among the most-watched non-football telecasts last week, including ESPN’s November 15 Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76’ers game, which topped all events with 1.84 million viewers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, November 20-26 Date Event Network Viewership November 19 NFL on CBS (late window) CBS 20.9 million November 19 Sunday Night Football NBC 18.4 million November 18 NFL on Fox (early window) Fox 18.0 million November 16 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 12.9 million November 18 NFL on CBS (early window) CBS 12.7 million