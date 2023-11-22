NFL Ratings Cool Off but Still Command Top Slots: The Week in Sports Ratings
ESPN’s Celtics-76’ers Matchup most-watched event on non-football chart
NFL live game telecasts continued to dominate the sports ratings field last week while NBA games secured the top spots among non-football telecasts.
CBS’s November 19 early afternoon NFL telecasts – mostly featuring the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills game – was the most watched live sports event last week with 20.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. The telecast marked the first time this season that the most-watched NFL game failed to top the 21 million-viewer mark, according to SportsMedia Watch.
NBC’s Minnesota Vikings-Denver Broncos Sunday Night Football telecast drew 18.4 million viewers to finish second for the week, followed by Fox’s early window of NFL games, which averaged 18 million viewers.
The most watched college football game of the week failed to break the 6 million viewer mark for only the second time this season as CBS’s November 18 Georgia-Tennessee game drew 5.72 million viewers.
The upcoming Thanksgiving weekend schedule of games should generate substantially higher ratings for both pro and college football games. Already, the November 20 Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Monday Night Football telecast drew more than 29 million viewers across the family of ESPN networks, the most watched game for the MNF franchise since moving to ESPN in 2006, according to SportsBusiness Journal.
Three NBA telecasts finished among the most-watched non-football telecasts last week, including ESPN’s November 15 Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76’ers game, which topped all events with 1.84 million viewers.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|November 19
|NFL on CBS (late window)
|CBS
|20.9 million
|November 19
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|18.4 million
|November 18
|NFL on Fox (early window)
|Fox
|18.0 million
|November 16
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|12.9 million
|November 18
|NFL on CBS (early window)
|CBS
|12.7 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|November 15
|NBA: Celtics-76’ers
|ESPN
|1.84 million
|November 15
|NBA: Kings-Lakers
|ESPN
|1.71 million
|November 14
|College basketball:Kentucky-Kansas
|ESPN
|1.53 million
|November 14
|College basketball:Duke-Michigan State
|ESPN
|1.51 million
|November 18
|NBA: Kings-Spurs
|ESPN
|1.37 million
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.