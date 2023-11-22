Black Friday NFL Football, College Football Rivals Week, PPV Boxing: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 23-26)

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are set to meet in Prime Video’s inaugural Black Friday game.

Sports fans will get a healthy helping of live sports programming during a four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend filled with NFL and college football, NBA basketball and pay-per-view boxing events.

The action starts in the NFL with the league’s traditional slate of Thursday games, now branded as the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.” Fox will televise the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions NFC North division battle, while CBS will air the Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys NFC East matchup. In primetime, NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks take the field on NBC.

On Friday, Prime Video will stream the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets matchup in the first Black Friday NFL game. Sunday’s afternoon action will feature CBS and Fox regional NFL game telecasts, followed by NBC’s primetime Sunday Night Football telecast between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

College football‘s annual rivalry week kicks off on Friday with games featuring several top 10 teams, including No. 6 Oregon-Oregon State on Fox, No. 7 Texas-Texas Tech on ABC, and No. 9 Missouri-Arkansas on CBS.

Saturday’s games include a major Big Ten Conference matchup between second-ranked Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan on Fox, while top-ranked Georgia battles in-state rival Georgia Tech on ABC. Also, fourth-ranked Washington matches up against Washington State on Fox, and fifth-ranked Florida State meets Florida on ESPN.

Other games include No. 8 Alabama-Auburn (CBS) and No. 10 Louisville-Kentucky (ABC). In addition, NBC will air the 50th annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling State.

In the squared ring, Showtime Sports on Saturday will distribute a pay-per-view boxing card featuring WBC world super middleweight champion David Benavidez and undefeated challenger Demetrius Andrade. In MMA, ESPN Plus will distribute the 2023 PFL World Championship PPV event.

On the basketball court, ESPN on Friday will continue its coverage of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament with a doubleheader telecast featuring the Miami Heat-New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs-Golden State Warriors games. On the ice, TNT on Friday will televise the Pittsburgh Penguins-Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche-Minnesota Wild.

On the racetrack, ESPN will televise the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On the soccer pitch, USA Network and Peacock will offer live English Premier League games throughout the weekend.