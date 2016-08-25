NFL Network Hits PlayStation Vue

Subscribers to the PlayStation Vue streaming service now have access to NFL Network, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced Aug. 25, opening up access to live streaming of Thursday Night Football games and all of NFL Network’s original programming.

Additionally, Vue’s Core and Elite plan subscribers have the option to pay $40 for NFL RedZone, which includes every regular-season game. Core subscriptions run $35 a month ($45 in major broadcast cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami, Dallas and San Francisco) and includes more than 70 channels. Elite subscribers get 100-plus channels for $45 a month (or $55 in a major broadcast city).

SIE also announced it would soon extend subscriber NFL Network access to NFL.com and the NFL app on connected TV and mobile devices.