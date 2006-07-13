NFL Net Tackles AT&T's U-verse
By Glen Dickson
AT&T Inc. has signed a deal with NFL Network to carry both standard-definition and HD feeds of the NFL Network, as well as video-on-demand programming, as part of its "U-verse" IPTV service, which is currently launched in San Antonio and is slated to expand to other AT&T markets later this year.
Under the agreement, NFL Network will provide AT&T with its 24-hour network, which includes nearly 2,000 original hours of programming and incorporates 168 game telecasts, including the Thursday-Saturday regular-season primetime games from the upcoming 2006 NFL season on high-definition and standard-definition feeds, as well as access to key annual NFL events such as the pre-season, NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
