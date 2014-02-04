NFL Media Adds TVU Gear

TVU Networks has signed a deal with NFL Media to provide TVUPack 3G/4G/LTE mobile cellular uplink solutions for the NFL Network and various online and mobile new media platforms.

“There is a strong demand from NFL fans around the world for more access to live and instant video content that provides greater transparency and access to our 32 teams than ever before,” said Glenn Adamo, VP of media operations for the NFL in a statement. “With TVUPack, NFL Network is able to meet that demand not only in our broadcast properties, but also across Web and mobile platforms bringing fans closer to the teams.”

NFL Media operates NFL Network, NFL.com, and NFL Mobile.

It said the selection of the TVUPack was based on its ease of use and on its performance in challenging RF environments like stadiums where heavy traffic can reduce bandwidth.