NFL Conference Championships: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (January 28-29)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The list of live TV sports events this weekend begins on the gridiron as two Sunday games will determine the NFL teams playing in Super Bowl LVII.
Fox on Sunday will air the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the AFC Championship game on CBS features a rematch of last year’s contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The winners of both games will meet in Super Bowl LVII February 12 on Fox.
NBC on Sunday will air the Rolex 24 auto racing event from Daytona, as well as the U.S. figure Skating Championships.
Among the top 10-ranked men’s college basketball teams in action on Saturday, second-ranked Alabama battles Oklahoma on ESPN, third-ranked Houston meets Cincinnati on CBS, fourth-ranked Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas on ESPN, and fifth-ranked Kansas State meets Florida on ESPN2. Other games include No. 6 Arizona-Washington (Fox), No. 7 Virginia-Boston College (ACC Network) and No. 9 Kansas-Kentucky (ESPN).
ABC and ESPN on Saturday will conclude its inaugural NBA Rivals Week lineup of games with an ABC tripleheader telecast beginning with the Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game, followed by the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets contest and the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics matchup.
In the boxing ring, ESPN Plus on Saturday will stream live the light heavyweight championship bout between champion Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde. On the ice, Hulu will stream the NHL hockey match between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
