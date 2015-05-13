NextVR Virtual Reality Company Launching Advisory Board

NextVR is launching an advisory board and has named its three inaugural members: chair Peter Guber, Scott Teissler and Doug Perlman. The technology company, which provides live and on-demand virtual reality experiences, made the announcement Wednesday.

Guber, who made a multimillion dollar investment in NextVR, is the founder and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment and former chairman of Sony Entertainment. Teissler is the former executive VP, chief technology officer and chief digital strategy officer for Turner Broadcasting. Perlman is the founder and CEO of Sports Media Advisors.

The trio, representing entertainment, sports and broadcasting sectors, will give strategic guidance to NextVR, which has worked with the NBA, Fox Sports and the band Coldplay in the past.

“We’re thrilled to formalize our relationships with these three individuals who are each outstanding in their own fields,” said Brad Allen, executive chairman, NextVR. “As we prepare for NextVR to play a leading role in live-action virtual reality, the advisory board will support our mission to bring world class entertainment and sports media properties into this new medium.”