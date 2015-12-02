Next TV: Twitter Forges TV Connection

San Francisco – Twitter wasn’t designed out of the chute to be a second screen app for TV audiences, but the social media platform has evolved into one that “supercharges” that content, Matthew Moroz, the head of TV partnerships at Twitter, said.

Moroz, the closing keynoter here at Tuesday’s Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Next TV Summit, said Twitter has forged a creative connection with TV through broad distribution and a growing set of social media tools that now include Vine and Periscope, Twitter’s mobile live streaming app.

In addition to providing ways for programmers to market their shows and drive conversations with viewers, Twitter has also been able to add a new dimension to TV storytelling, he said.

