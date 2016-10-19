Next TV Summit: Univision Runs Lean, Takes Risks Amid Shifting Viewing Trends

Complete Coverage: NYC TV & Video Week

New York—Univision Communications is more than 50 years old, but the company has made significant strides to emulate the posture of an agile, fresh face on the video scene as millennials and other consumers continue to pivot or gravitate to smartphones and other digital platforms.

“We are, in many ways, operating as a startup,” Eric Ratchman, executive VP of content distribution at Univision, said at the Next TV Summit during a morning keynote conversation with Michael Malone, deputy editor at Broadcasting & Cable. The one-day event is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television & Video Week.

“We are lean, we are aggressive, and we’re willing to take risks,” he said, because Univision has to in order to serve an audience that skews young and is also highly mobile. “We have to go there in order to serve the audience.”

Ratchman, a former exec with The Walt Disney Co. who joined Univision earlier this year, noted that Univision’s base of Hispanic viewers, along with the larger millennials group, is helping to “lead the charge” as viewing and general entertainment engagement pivots toward platforms other than the TV screen.

