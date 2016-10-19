Next TV Summit: Epix CEO Preaches Innovation Over Pricing

Complete Coverage: NYC TV & Video Week

New York—Offering skinny bundles are occasionally viewed as what’s required for pay-TV operators as they try to meet the challenges of the digital era and attempt to connect with younger audiences.

But Mark Greenberg, CEO of Epix, isn’t buying it. Driving more innovation into video products and services—not a price war—is what will win.

“It’s not about getting cheaper; it’s about getting better,” Greenberg said at the Next TV Summit, a one-day event that’s part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television & Video Week.

With history as his guide, he noted that it was services like HBO and the cable operators that were the revolutionaries, with the job of making consumers pay for something they were accustomed to getting for free.

