Next TV: Roku's Shannon: 'We Don't Root for the Demise of Pay TV’

San Francisco – Roku tends to get characterized as a tool for cord-cutters, but the streaming platform is increasingly becoming a friend to cable operators and other traditional pay-TV operators that are looking to expand the ways consumers can access their services.

“We get painted with that cord-cutter brush like we’re the enemy of pay TV,” Steve Shannon, Roku’s general manager, content services, said during a keynote discussion Tuesday at the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Next TV Summit. “But that being said we don’t root for the demise of pay TV at all. In fact we’d like to see it grow… We just want it to be on our platform."

That’s already apparent with MSOs such as Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable that have developed authenticated apps for the Roku platform, but have stepped beyond that with more integrated partnerships.

