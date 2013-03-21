Next TV: Networks Find Friends on Digital Playground
New York -- Far from cutting out the legs from under TV, Internet-video platforms are providing new avenues for networks and producers to expand their brands -- and can act as low-cost way to incubate original content.
That was the upbeat sentiment of a panel of industry executives here at Multichannel News/B&C's Next TV Summit.
"Digital, the Web -- it's another playground to get your content in," said John P. Roberts, senior vice president of digital media and commercial affairs for production company Endemol USA.
