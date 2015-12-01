Next TV: Navigation Main Barrier to A La Carte Pay-TV Packages

The growing popularity of “skinny bundles” and slimmer video packages may lead one day to true a la carte for pay-TV customers, but not before navigation, pricing and the quality of content available improves, according to a panel session at the Multichannel News/B&C Next TV Summit event in San Francisco.

Smaller video packages from Verizon, Sling TV and others have dominated the news over the past several months, offering what competitors say is an alternative to the bloated and expensive video offerings from cable operators.

Evolution Digital cofounder, president and chief technology officer Brent Smith said that oftentimes traditional pay-TV operators are prevented from offering skinny bundles because of their existing programming contracts. But as new deals are negotiated, that could change.

