Next TV: Nat Geo Building Interactivity Within Original Content

New York -- Content providers should look for opportunities

to create original, "lean-in" programming that will engage viewers and complement

second-screen experiences, according to National Geographic Channels president

Howard Owens.

Shows such as Nat Geo's Brain Games -- in which

viewers interact with on-screen optical illusions, mind tricks and exercises

that test and challenge the workings of the brain -- provide a lean-in,

"virtual interactive gaming experience" that engages viewers beyond traditional

second-screen content applications, Owens said Thursday at B&C/Multichannel News' Next TV Summit

in New York.

"It's an effort for us to create lean-in TV," he said. "Most

of the television people make is passive, and we create second-screen

experiences to make them richer and to create a better viewing experience.

Our idea is to create some lean-forward TV that's actually engaging."

Owens said that second-screen experiences for traditional

reality and scripted series can be limiting, but if you build interactive and

gaming features within the content, it can take the viewing experience to a

higher level.

"We're building functionality around shows,

but I think that sooner or later we may run out of sub-cultures and stories to

tell," Owens said. "We're looking to migrate the content experience beyond

just sit back TV and trying to create TV for the future that has real

interactive elements that can speak to the consumer and have them engaged

in their living room."