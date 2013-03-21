Next TV: Monetization Still a 'Train Wreck,' But Shows Signs of Clearing

New York -- A cross-section of new-TV platform experts both lamented

the "train wreck" of the landscape in terms of monetization and expressed great

optimism about the leaps technology will take in coming years.

"There is a movement happening" to reap profits from the new

multiplatform landscape, said Tom Ahn Hicks, head of business development and

strategy for adRise, during the panel discussion "Monetizing Video and

Advertising on New Platforms" during B&C/Multichannel News' Next TV Summit on

Thursday in New York.

"The space is still highly fragmented," said Christie

Hartbarger, VP, strategic alliances and field marketing for YuMe. "The app

world is a nice way for people to find content. The content discovery piece is

where a lot of the development needs to happen." Hicks noted that game consoles

remain the leading alternate platforms for TV content, followed by streaming

boxes such as Roku and followed by smart TVs. Adding to the crowding is the

fact that hardware manufacturers have often insisted on having their own user

interfaces and content systems.

"It's a train wreck," said Ashwin Navin, CEO of Flingo, an

app developer that is rolling out an automatic content recognition app for

video à la Shazam. The challenge, he said, centers on gaps in the content

experience—that is, consumers accustomed to a certain caliber of content via

their MSO's set-top box being frustrated by not getting the same experience on

newer platforms. That, in turn, hinders monetization via ad-supported apps and

other means.

"Even the best interface in the world isn't going to make up

for the lack of content," he added. "The most relevant, culturally interesting

content is too expensive to play with."

Meghann Elrhoul, VP, client services and analytics for

Trendrr, argued throughout the session that understanding customer behavior is

the key to making money.

"For consumers, it's confusing," she said. "You have a

different app for every single program. We have to understand how consumers are

discovering content." She shared a few intriguing stats during the session,

noting, for example, that 96% of Facebook conversation around TV content occurs

when programs are not airing. Also, last December showed a 200% surge in social

TV conversation over 2011 levels, despite the fact that December has not

historically been a top viewing month overall.

Frank Sinton, CEO of Beachfront Media, said thinking broadly

is important, echoing a theme mentioned earlier in the day by EPIX president

and CEO Mark Greenberg. "Content needs to be cross-platform," he said. "It

needs to be everywhere on day one."

Hartbarger agreed. "Consumers are everywhere," she said. "We

get so siloed—we're thinking, 'What's our mobile strategy? What's our social

strategy?' ...But that's not what consumers are thinking. They just want the

content."

Moderator Guy Finley, executive director of MESA and the 2nd

Screen Society, closed by asking panelists for their views on where things are

headed.

Answers covered a wide gamut, but Elrhoul's particularly

suited the dark cloud/silver lining conversation. She cited Trendrr research on

AMC's The Walking Dead. "Social conversation is happening during

commercials or after the show. So that's disruptive from an advertising

perspective. But it shows an incredible level of engagement."