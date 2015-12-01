Next TV: Metadata Helps OTT Find Audience

Over-the-top content providers can use metadata from social media and other sources to help grow their audiences by helping them find larger groups of like-minded potential viewers, according to a panel discussion at the Next TV Summit in San Francisco.

Pure Flix Digital CEO Greg Gudorf said the maker of faith-based content used data gleaned from its Facebook page to help drive viewers to its over-the-top service. He said the company has millions of Facebook followers from its movies like God's Not Dead.

“Realizing that was our customer allowed us to use digital media very strongly from the start to build that audience,” Gudorf said. “Once you do that, you have to pay attention to where the conversations with those consumers go. And you find out, in our case as a faith and family friendly service, you find out the churches they are involved in. You hear that coming through the conversations and you can reach out to that. It’s a basic blocking and tackling of marketing more than anything else, but it’s got to be done and it’s got to be done at a consumer level.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.