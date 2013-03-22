Next TV: It's Not Social TV, It's Just TV

Just about every snippet of compelling content features a

social media component, said a panel of social media experts, but the

second-screen activity will only flourish if the content truly stands out.





Doug Scott, president of OgilvyEntertainment, moderated the high-energy Brands

Leveraging Social TV Reach the Consumer Zeitgeist session that closed out B&C/Multichannel

News' Next TV Summit on Thursday.





"It's kind of hard to talk about TV and not talk about social TV,"

said Beth McCabe, VP and group director of social marketing and technologies at

Digitas. "When will we stop calling it social TV and just call it TV

again?"





Marketers are tasked with making their social campaigns flourish, but the

panelists said a viral home run is hard to manufacture. "When you start

with the intent of making something viral, you almost always fail," said

Jeff Siegel, senior VP of global media sales at Rovi.





Knowing your audience well and tailoring the Facebook and Twitter activity to

that audience is a win, said Mike Freeman, social media specialist at Crown

Media Family Networks. Using social media to constantly sell a show or product,

he added, is a fail. "You're not constantly shoving tune-in down people's

throats," he said.





The panelists offered examples of successful social media, such as parody

tweets from Mad Men and online fan fiction stemming from Rizzoli

& Isles. "Our audience wants to be immersed more deeply,"

said Tricia Melton, senior VP of entertainment, marketing and branding at cable

nets TBS, TNT and TMC. "They want the

story to continue."





The panelists welcome the "Big Data" available to them about viewers

and users but noted that even bigger analytics are required to sort through the

morass of info.





The ad agencies, meanwhile, are increasingly required to play a bigger role in

their relationship with clients. Mike Wiese, director of branded entertainment

at JWT, used the term "idea studio" to describe the agency's role.

"Every day, you're in a meeting with someone who wants you to be something

other than an agency," he said.





Social media represents huge opportunity for agencies and networks, believed

the panelists, although harnessing its considerable might remains a challenge.

"Our jobs have gotten so much harder," said Melton. "It's

strategy on top of social strategy on top of social strategy."



