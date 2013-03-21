Next TV: Facebook Exec Gives TV 'B+' on Tapping Potential of Platform

New York - In grading TV brands' efforts using Facebook to

market their shows, Howard T. Stein, head of entertainment and global

partnerships at Facebook, gives the industry a "B-B+."

"It's getting better. I think that a lot of the cable

providers and cable networks are using Facebook because we've got reach," Stein

said at the Next TV Summit held here Thursday in partnership with B&C/Multichannel

News. "I think there's room to grow. I think it's all about deciding how

you want to leverage the platform, about putting out good content that people

want to engage with to tell them that your show is on-air."

In a keynote interview moderated by Multichannel News

editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux, Stein said that every TV format deserves its

own social strategy, but pointed to a successful Facebook campaign for the

first season of TNT's Dallas that created a fan page in the voice of the

iconic character J.R. Ewing, which was successful both in engaging fans of the

original 1980s series and acquiring new ones.

While television's marketing efforts with Facebook have room

for improvement, Stein says TV producers and networks have a disproportionate

advantage over consumer products, for example, because "you guys are the best

storytellers in the world."

"People are rabidly passionate about your content," he said,

noting the huge number of hours that people still spend watching television each

week. "I don't think we believe we're going to outpace television over time but

we do believe Facebook is a place where people will engage and discover that

content first and ultimately drive to your show on air."

Stein also stressed the importance of building relationships

over time; that viewers are more likely to tune into a show or download an app

if they've had an extended experience with the brand.

"Facebook is a platform where a bunch of interactions over

time grow trust," he said.