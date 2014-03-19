Next TV: Connecting Viewers Simply, Smartly

Connected-TV and TV-app makers share the goal, and the challenge, of getting TV watchers to use their products and services and keep them coming back.

A common thread among them is simplicity, executives on a panel session at the Next TV Summit said. Flipps, a service that lets consumers “flip” video from their phone to their TV screen via an app, lets you discover content on your mobile device “within seconds and two taps,” digital strategy and business development executive Gregg Bernard said. The TV must be “connected,” he said, including via devices such as PlayStation, Xbox or Apple TV, and Flipps must have rights to distribute the content, he said.

Flipps offers more than 100 channels, he said, and the app has been downloaded more than 10 million times over the past couple of years, without any marketing to date. Flipps has more than 1 million active users, he said.

