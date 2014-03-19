Next TV: Comcast Testing TV Everywhere Authentication On Apple TV, Roku Devices

New York—Comcast is starting authentication with “certain programmers” on the Apple TV and Roku platforms as part of the operator’s strategy to explore additional TV Everywhere avenues, Matt Strauss, Comcast Cable’s senior VP and general manager, video services, said at the Next TV Summit Wednesday during his morning keynote.

Strauss (pictured) didn’t say when Comcast intends to open up access on those platforms, but the broad strategy, he said during a discussion with Multichannel News executive editor Kent Gibbons, is to focus efforts on platforms that have high consumption, including PCs and iOS- and Android-powered smartphones and tablets. Among recent examples, Comcast has yet to enable authentication for the HBO GO app on Roku devices or the PlayStation 3.

Comcast also announced that it just expanded the number of live channels offered out-of-the-home via its Xfinity TV Go app to 53.

