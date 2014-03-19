Next TV: Comcast Adds 18 Live Channels To Its Xfinity TV Go App Lineup

New York—Comcast said it has added 18 live streaming channels to Xfinity TV Go, its TV Everywhere app, boosting to 53 the number of channels that can be streamed out of the home.

Comcast said the app, which also offers more than 25,000 VOD choices, has added networks such as A&E, Bravo, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, E!, Food Network, HGTV, History, mun2, Oxygen, Sprout, Starz, Syfy, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV and USA Network.

The app’s live TV streaming feature, offered on PCs and iOS and Android-powered devices, can work in conjunction with Wi-Fi, and not yet on 4G/3G cellular connections.

“Xfinity TV customers can now enjoy live programming from more than 50 of the most popular networks. We will continue to aggressively expand both the live and On Demand offerings on the app and provide our customers with the ultimate selection of content across all devices,” said Matt Strauss (pictured), Comcast Cable’s senior VP and general manager, video services, in a statement.

Comcast added live TV streaming to its recently upgraded and rebranded Xfinity TV Go app last October, starting off with access to 35 TV channels that could be accessed by customers who were on the go.

Strauss was the morning keynote speaker Wednesday at the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Next TV Summit in New York. He said the Xfinity TV Go app has been downloaded more than 18 million times since its launch.

