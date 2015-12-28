Nexstar Warns of Possible Cable One Blackout

Nexstar Broadcasting Group stations in several markets in the Southwest and Southeast portions of the country could go dark to Cable One customers in those areas if a retransmission consent deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Nexstar stations began warning Cable One customers of the possibility of losing their stations prior to Dec. 25.

In statements on its station websites, Nexstar points out that it has reached agreements with al major carriers up to now and has been working “diligently” with Cable One to forge a new agreement. The broadcaster then added that Cable One already pays $7 per subscriber per month for ESPN and $1.65 per subscriber per month for TNT. While Nexstar didn’t say how much it was charging Cable One for its programming, it did say it is asking for fair market value of the programming it provides.