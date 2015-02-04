Nexstar Selects TVU

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has decided to deploy technologies from TVU Networks to expand its newsgathering capabilities.

As part of the deal, Nexstar plans to use the TVUPack IP newsgathering solutions and TVU Grid IP video switching, routing and distribution solutions across many of its stations.

The station group noted that it selected TVU systems because of their resiliency, ease of use and ability to transmit over multiple cellular, satellite and microwave connections, which would provide more reliable access to bandwidth for high quality video.

The TVUPack TM8200 mobile IP video transmitters will also help the group to easily distribute and share live IP video streams.

In a statement, Blake Russell, senior VP of station operations at Nexstar Broadcasting Group explained that “Nexstar is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that help our stations serve the local communities where they operate. As our stations embrace the move to IP video, TVU will be a valued technology partner giving our stations a local competitive edge. With TVU, our stations are better equipped to not only capture more live shots from on location, but to also share and distribute live video streams across the group.”