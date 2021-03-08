Nexstar Salutes Woman of Year Finalists

Nexstar said that starting Tuesday (March 9) it will begin highlighting the finalists of its Nexstar Woman of the Year contest.

Beginning Tuesday, it will profile the top four nominees in each of its 113 markets every Tuesday through the end of the month on its local newscast, as well as featuring them on its station web sites.

The initiative is part of its celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8).

“Giving back to the community is one of Nexstar’s core values and we are honored and humbled to bring the stories of remarkable women everywhere to life," said Nexstar Broadcasting president Tim Busch.

Nexstar said it has gotten almost 10,000 nominations. By April 1, each market must select one woman as its finalist, with Nexstar donating $1,000 per finalist to the non-profit organization of their choice.

The winner will be unveiled during a virtual celebration telecast April 10 at 4 p.m. on Nexstar's NewsNation cable network (formerly WGN America). Nexstar will donate $5,000 to the winner's charity of choice.